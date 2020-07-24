7/24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight, Naomi on Miz TV, Sasha Banks and Bayley address the championship landscape

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Taped July 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 24, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with Jeff Hardy looking into the camera, introducing himself, and stating that he is an alcoholic. He said he would slay his demons once ore. He said he would beat the holy hell out of Sheamus.

In another part of the backstage area, Sheamus delivered a promo in which he stated that Jeff would find himself in a very familiar place by the end of the night. Sheamus said he’ll give him a Brogue Kick hangover, and the only thing that will make Hardy feel better is drowning his sorrows. JBL checked in from home and said he knows about bar fights. He said he would save his prediction for later…

A bartender was shown cleaning a glass while standing behind a bar. The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in and Graves labeled the man as Sheamus’s personal bartender…

Sasha Banks and Bayley made their entrance in the Performance Center while Cole and Graves recapped their Extreme Rules matches. Banks, who still had the Raw Women’s Championship belt, listed the dictionary definition of greatness. Bayley said that’s the old definition of greatness. She set up a graphic that listed the definition of greatness with an image of the holding all the title belts next to it.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss walked onto the stage. Cross complained about how they stole their championships. Cross called for an immediate rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bayley said she won their match fair and square at Extreme Rules. Bayley said she’s a role model and Smackdown is the land of opportunity, so she said she would give her the title match if she could beat her own tag partner Bliss. Bayley said she would face the winner of Cross vs. Bliss next week.

Cross told Bliss that they had to do it. Cross got fired up and shoved Bliss to the ground while repeating that they had to do it. Cole questioned if Bliss would face Cross after the commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The usual gloating from Banks and Bayley, but I like the way Bayley used her title to attempt to drive a wedge between the babyfaces.

1. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Banks and Bayley sat in on commentary. Cole apologized to Banks and Bayley for questioning their friendship, but then pointed out that Banks isn’t the Raw Women’s Champion. He noted that Bayley can’t interfere in her Raw match against Asuka or she will lose the title match due to the stipulations.

Cross had her ribs wrapped. Cross and Bliss took turns avoiding the other’s DDT attempt. Bliss slapped Cross, who hit her with a forearm shiver that knocked Bliss down. Cross bulldogged Bliss and covered her for a two count. Cross caught Bliss in the ring apron skirting, but Bliss hit her with a couple of shots. Banks and Bayley cheered obnoxiously, which led to Cross and Bliss hitting them with forearms that knocked them to the ground. [C]

Late in the match, Cross went for a cross body block that Bliss avoided. Cross sold rib pain. The referee checked on Cross while Bliss waited. Cross called for the match to continue. When Bliss approached her, Cross caught her in an inside cradle and scored the pin…

Nikki Cross defeated Alexa Bliss in 14:45 to earn a Smackdown Women’s Championship match.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match that could lead to some interesting things. For instance, how will this loss sit with Bliss?

Graves hyped a new Firefly Funhouse for after the break… [C]

Cross stood in front of another ring at the Performance Center and was excited about her win. Bliss approached Cross and handed her a bottle of water while saying, “You got one over on me.” After an awkward moment, Bliss congratulated Cross and then hugged her. She said it’s time to focus on beating Bayley and winning the championship…

The Firefly Funhouse opening aired and was quickly distorted. Footage aired from the Swamp Fight. After the conclusion of the Swamp Fight was shown, they cut to the Funhouse set where Bray’s head lantern was on a table. Wyatt put his head next to the lantern and said “that sure was fun.” Wyatt said family reunions warm his soul, and Braun Strowman came back home. Wyatt said it’s okay if Strowman is trapped at the swamp forever because it’s 100 percent certified organic.

Wyatt spoke to the lantern and said he couldn’t let “you” out again. Wyatt said “you” had your chance and it’s “his” turn now. “He has been unleashed,” Wyatt said. Footage of The Fiend was shown. Back in the Funhouse, Wyatt wrapped it up with his enthusiastic goodbye…

The broadcast team spoke in a somber tone about The Fiend returning, then recapped footage of AJ Styles defeating Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship from last week. They also showed the post match scene with King Corbin attacking Riddle…



