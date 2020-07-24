WWE 205 Live preview: Six-man tag match, Drake Maverick returns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Mansoor vs. Tehuti Miles, Chase Parker, and Matt Martel.

-Drake Maverick in action

Powell’s POV: No opponent is listed for Maverick, though the preview states that the former 205 Live general manager will be in action. 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with the return of his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



