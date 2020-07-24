ROH Notes: ROHStrong podcast guest, featured wrestler on Ring of Honor Wrestling television show, Brody King out of Villain Enterprises

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Monday’s ROHStrong podcast features Gary Juster as a guest. Eck notes that Juster has worked behind the scenes in the pro wrestling business for parts of six decades.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show focuses on Jonathan Gresham. One of three featured matches will be Gresham vs. Jay Lethal from Death Before Dishonor.

-Brody King is no longer with Villain Enterprises and will be working as a singles wrestler.

-ROH has launched a new YouTube show called “Sparring Partners” that poses the question of how well tag team partners know one another. Check it out here.

Powell’s POV: There’s additional notes on another online show, as well as the winners of the “Bracket of Honor: Rivalries” fan vote. Plus, there are some quotes from the Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis edition of the ROHStrong Podcast. Check out the podcast on the ROH website or check our main page for some interesting quotes from the interview.



