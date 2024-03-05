NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Jordynne Grace, Martin Casaus, Paul Bearer

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Roadblock theme and features Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a D+ grade and felt it was a subpar episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, is 39.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Gresham) is 28.

-Paul Bearer (William Moody) died of a heart attack at age 58 on March 5, 2013.