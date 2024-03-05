NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Jordynne Grace, Martin Casaus, Paul Bearer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Roadblock theme and features Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Last week’s NXT show finished with a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a D+ grade and felt it was a subpar episode.
Birthdays and Notables
-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, is 39.
-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Gresham) is 28.
-Paul Bearer (William Moody) died of a heart attack at age 58 on March 5, 2013.
