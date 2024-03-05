WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.