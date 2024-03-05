NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s Roadblock themed episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver
-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Joey Gacy vs. Dijak in an Asylum match
-Shawn Spears in action
Powell’s POV: This episode carries the Roadblock theme and will start to set the course for the Stand & Deliver premium live event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment