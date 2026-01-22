What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

January 22, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Menard in a Proving Ground match

-“Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs. Alec Price and Jordan Olver

-Ace Austin vs. Johnny TV

-Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering and Londyn Dior

-“The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest

-Satnam Singh in action

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith in action

-Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd in action

Powell’s POV: ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET. This episode was taped on January 10 in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.