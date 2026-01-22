ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Menard in a Proving Ground match

-“Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs. Alec Price and Jordan Olver

-Ace Austin vs. Johnny TV

-Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering and Londyn Dior

-“The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest

-Satnam Singh in action

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith in action

-Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd in action

Powell’s POV: ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET. This episode was taped on January 10 in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium.