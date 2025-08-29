WWE Clash in Paris, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Stan Hansen, Sinn Bodhi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Clash in Paris will be held on Sunday in Paris, France, at Paris La Défense Arena. The show features Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship. John Colin McGuire for his live review as the show streams on Peacock in the United States (and Netflix internationally) at 1CT/2ET. Colin and Jake Barnett will team up for their same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air on a same-day tape delay from Lyon, France, at LDLC Arena. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s Clash in Paris event. Smackdown streams live on Netflix internationally at 1CT/2ET today, and airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. I hope to cover the international feed live. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. This will be the first Collision since Sunday’s Forbidden Door. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from the WWE European events, AEW’s shows in Philadelphia, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) is 76.

-Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich) is 52. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.