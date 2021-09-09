What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the All Out fallout edition with the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole

September 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.319 million viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.047 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: This is the second-highest viewership total in Dynamite history, so there was a nice boost coming off the All Out pay-per-view and the new additions of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho to go along with the recently signed CM Punk. Dynamite delivered a 0.53 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is up from last week’s 0.38 in the same demo.

