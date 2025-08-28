What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Forbidden Door fallout show

August 28, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 558,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from the 565,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 616,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the August 28, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 691,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In fallout show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.