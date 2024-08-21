AEW Dynamite taping spoilers: A second report on the taping for tonight’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite taping

August 21, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Report by Dot Net reader Darran Davies

Dark Match: Michael Oku beat Serpentico. The British world champion won via submission using a single leg crab. A basic, good match to get the crowd going.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker and Mercedes kicked off Dynamite with a sit-down talk with Tony Schiavone. A few verbal battles back and forth, but the crowd was solidly behind Baker. Britt took out Kamille by smashing her head into the table twice and jumping on her and Mercedes whilst Mercedes was sitting down on an office chair. Baker picked up the TBS Title and held it up to end the segment.

1. Toni storm defeated Saraya to retain the AEW Women’s Championship. A good TV match. Storm won with the Storm Zero and the crowd was behind her. After the match, Storm was taken out again by Mariah May, who hit her with the high heel shoe.

2. Chris Jericho defeated Tommy Billington. A clunky match at times. Tommy tried hard, but Jericho won via catching Tommy off the top rope with a mid-air Codebreaker that led to the three count. The crowd chanted for Big Bill but it may get edited out… or will it? Jericho called us Welsh fans English for cheap heat.

There was a backstage promo with Mark Briscoe and his group to set up a six-man tag for Collision.

The Will Osprey and MJF segment took place. There was a brilliant pop for Osprey and good heat for MJF. This verbal exchange is right up there with the CM Punk and MJF exchange from 2022. An awesome back and forth promo. There were also awesome crowd chants and without spoiling too much, it got personal really quick. Take time to go and watch this segment.

3. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada fought Claudio Castagnoli to a 20-minute draw. It was awesome. Near falls galore and both wrestlers were cheered. The Young Bucks came out to deny five more minutes. The Bucks went to attack Claudio, but FTR and Darby Allin made the save to set up the six-man tag match.

4. Darby Allin and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson. Not a bad six-man tag. It heated up towards the end with near falls and almost a DQ. Allin got the win with the Coffin Drop on Nicholas, who also took the shatter machine and was hit during a few dives. The Acclaimed came out to cut a promo on the two tag teams and claimed they will win the AEW Tag Team Titles at All In.

There was a backstage segment Hangman Page entering the Casino Gauntlet match and then taking out Evil Uno with a chair and dragging his suitcase over him.

Nigel McGuinness came out to host the stand-off with Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. It didn’t get that far as Swerve wouldn’t let Bryan out with his promo. Swerve kept telling Nigel to keep his mic up to his face. Swerve insulted Bryan and his family. Bryan’s music hit and then he came out. Danielson ducked a clothesline and flying knee. Swerve was sent up the ramp with his tail between his legs. Bryan cut a good promo and got a lot of Yes chants. The show ended with Bryan celebrating in the ring and promising to win the AEW World Title at All In.

We are still looking for reports from the AEW Collision taping in Cardiff. If you attended the show, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com