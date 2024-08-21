AEW Dynamite results (8/21): Powell’s live review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Title, Toni Storm vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s Title, final edition before All In

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 255)

Taped earlier in the day in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Aired August 21, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Taz. Tony Schiavone stood in the ring with a contract signing table and introduced Britt Baker and then TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who was accompanied by Kamille.

Schiavone noted that Mone and Baker agreed to no physicality. Mone played to the crowd, which responded with boos. Mone said she will force Baker to tap out on Sunday and said it would prove that Baker is the past while she is the future. Mone signed the contract.

Baker recalled Mone sitting in the crowd and using crutches while watching her at last year’s All In. Baker said that before there was a CEO, there was a DMD. Mone said the fans like Baker because they see themselves in her – a loser.

A “shut the f— up” chant broke out. Mone called the fans rude and told them to be quiet because they paid to see her. Mone said this is Baker’s dream match. Mone said she inspired Baker to be a wrestler and questioned whether she was really all in.

Mone boasted that she’s been putting women’s wrestling on the map and said that’s all in. Mone said Baker doesn’t have the guts to go all in like her and will never be her, nor will she beat her on Sunday.

Baker said she has the guts, the heart, and the balls. Baker referred to herself as the gold standard. She said Mone was one of four whereas she is one of one. Baker said she is the baddest bitch on the block.

Baker said she admired Mone and wanted to be her. Baker said Mone walked so girls like her could run. Baker said Mone made a difference, but the person she was no longer exists.

Baker said Mone is a smug, arrogant ass who cares more about being the highest paid female than being a role model. Baker said she doesn’t know where that Mone went, but she hopes she finds her. Baker said that’s the girl she wants to be able to say she beat.

Baker stood up and told Mone to relax. Baker said she would follow the rules they agreed to and wouldn’t hit her. “But this bitch is getting on my nerves,” Baker said before clunking Kamille over the head with the microphone.

Baker tossed the contract folder at Mone, then slammed Kamille’s head on the table. Baker hopped on the table and dove onto Kamille, who fell backwards onto Mone. The heels fled the ring while Baker held up the TBS Title belt…

Powell’s POV: A solid segment with the babyface looking strong heading into the title match. It’s nice to see Dynamite playing to a hot crowd. WrestleTix listed the building as being set up for 4,236 and the show sold out.

Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith in the backstage area. Jericho gave the “Hi, guys” line and was booed. Jericho said something bothered him on the flight to “Cardiff, England.”

Jericho questioned what gave Tommy Billington the right to refer to himself as Dynamite Kid. He questioned whether Billington is as good as his uncle. Jericho said he hoped that Hook was watching his match because he what he would do to Billington he would do sevenfold to Hook at All In…

Jericho, Bill, and Keith made their entrance and were introduced by ring announcer Bobby Cruise. Tommy Billington made his entrance…

1. FTW Champion Chris Jericho (w/Big Bill, Bryan Keith) vs. Tommy Billington. Schiavone joined the broadcast team. Billington hit Jericho with an early missile dropkick. Jericho rolled to the floor and Billington followed. Billington slammed Jericho’s head on the apron and then ran him into the barricade.

Billington headbutted Jericho and then tossed him back inside the ring. While the referee was focused on Jericho, Keith pulled Billington off the apron and then Bill ran Billington into the post heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Billington dropkicked Jericho and then bodyslammed him. Billington went for another dropkick, but Jericho held the ropes. Jericho performed a Lionsault for a near fall. Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho, but Billington reached the ropes to break it.

Billington executed a snap suplex and then hit a tombstone piledriver. Billington went up top and dove onto Keith on the floor. Bill charged Billington, who sidestepped him, causing Bill to crash into the barricade. Billington went up top and dove at Jericho, who caught him with a Codebreaker and scored the pin…

FTW Champion Chris Jericho defeated Tommy Billington in 9:25.

After the match, Jericho got a mic and called Hook a stupid bastard. Jericho claimed he would rip Hook apart branch by branch if Hook was in Cardiff.

Hook made his entrance and still had his left eye covered. Hook entered the ring and went nose-to-nose with Jericho. Bill hit Hook from behind and then chokeslammed him… [C]

Powell’s POV: Jericho going over was logical. Billington was protected nicely due to the interference and then getting caught up in going after Bill and Keith on the floor. Conversely, Hook looked like a chump for taking the bait and being manhandled by Bill, though we’ll see how Hook looks coming out of his match with Bill later in the show.

Entrances for the AEW Women’s Championship match took place…

2. Toni Storm vs. Saraya (w/Harley Cameron) for the AEW Women’s Championship. Saraya rolled Storm into an early pin attempt and got a two count. Saraya went to the apron and then traded screams with Storm, who approached her and was clotheslined over the top rope.

Storm ended up at ringside. Cameron ran Storm into the barricade while Saraya distracted the referee. Saraya performed a cannonball dive onto Storm heading into a PIP break. [C]

Storm used a fisherman’s suplex to get a two count. Saraya caught Storm on the ropes and performed a sunset bomb. Saraya put Storm down with a good looking DDT and had the pin, but Storm grabbed the ropes to break the count.

Storm came back with a Sky High for a near fall. Cameron climbed on the apron. Storm ducked a slap from Cameron and then kissed her on the lips. Storm ducked Saraya trying to hit her from behind, causing Saraya to knock Cameron off the apron. Storm kissed Saraya and then put her down with Storm Zero and got the three count.

Toni Storm defeated Saraya in 8:40 for the AEW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Mariah May ran in while Storm was celebrating and hit her with a high heel shoe. May cradled Storm’s head and then rolled around on the mat seductively…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match followed by a simple, yet effective attack by May to put more heat on her heading into the AEW Women’s Title match at All In. Saraya and Cameron have become a good act. Saraya’s run in AEW has been a bit underwhelming, but perhaps it’s time to start doing more with her and Cameron.

Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, and “The Conglomeration” Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii in the backstage area. Briscoe delivered one of his wild man promos about All In… [C]

Will Ospreay made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and received a big ovation.