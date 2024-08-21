NXT TV rating: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne for a shot at the NXT Title at No Mercy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 639,000 viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 617,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. The increases in both categories are solid, especially considering the show ran against coverage of the Democratic National Convention. One year earlier, the August 22, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 720,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for the Heatwave themed edition.