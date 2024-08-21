AEW Dynamite taping spoilers: Full results the taping for tonight’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite taping

August 21, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Report by Dot Net reader Dale Jones

Dark match: Michael Oku beat Serpentico.

Tony Khan introduced us to Dynamite in Cardiff.

The contract signing was held for Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title at All In.

1. Chris Jericho beat Tommy Billington

2. Toni Storm beat Saraya to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

The MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face segment occurred.

3. Kazuchika Okada fought Claudio Castagnoli to a 20-minute draw in an AEW Continental Title match.

Hangman Page announced his entry in the Casino Gauntlet match.

4. Darby Allin and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in a six-man tag

The face-to-face segment involving AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson took place.