AEW Collision rating opposite WWE Elimination Chamber

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 280,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision episode averaged 421,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. The better comparison is the February 1 show that aired opposite the Royal Rumble and averaged 197,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. One year earlier, the March 2, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 455,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic for the Revolution go-home show.