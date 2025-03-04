NXT TV results (3/4): Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Title, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria, Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace vs. Cora Jade

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 4, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Lillian Garcia was the ring announcer for the night, in place of the regular Mike Rome…

Separate shots of The Tony D’Angelo Family, Shawn Spears Group, and Hardy Boyz were shown as they were arriving to the WWE Performance Center…

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and her secret service of Piper Niven made their entrance. Zaria and Sol Ruca made their entrance to Karrion Kross’s old TNA entrance music…

1. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Zaria and Sol Ruca. Sol hit Green and followed up with an X Factor for a two count. Powerhouses Zaria and Piper tagged in and faced off. Both women blocked each other’s power moves and hit each other with strikes. Piper got the first takedown after a shoulder tackle. Zaria quickly recovered and took out Piper with a clothesline. Sol tagged in, but Piper dodged her slingshot splash. A picture-in-picture showed Fraxiom waiting at the Roadblock media event.Zaria and Sol cut the ring in half on Piper. [c]

Niven hit Zaria with a Senton to break up a submission to give Green a nearfall. Green was bleeding from the face. Sol hit Zaria with a Moonsault version of the Doomsday device. Piper broke up Sol’s pin. Zaria hit Piper with an F5 on top of Green. Sol hit Green with a Sol Snatcher for the victory.

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven via pinfall in 10:11.

Piper made sure to console Green after the match…

Cora Jade cut in on an discussion between Jordynne Gracer and NXT GM Ava. Cora Jade pointed out how she’s not friends with Roxanne Perez anymore and how she’ll be TNA Knockouts Champion after Ava approved of her facing Masha Slamovich for a title match. Jade said the Knockouts title will be more important after an NXT wrestlers wins it. Grace said she’ll retire before Jade ever wins the Knockouts title. Ava cut in to keep the peace…

Jaida Parker made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well dang. I actually think Chelsea Green can be too generous sometimes. I know she has the ability to be a top tier main event level wrestler. I saw her no-sell Penta and have a ten star match against him! She’s legit! I actually think WWE needs to recognize that and protect her more, but I’m also praising her for being so valuable and putting other up-and-coming wrestlers over the top. Another part of my frustration is thinking that WWE did such a great job at introducing Zaria to their company, but have booked her oddly while in the company. Yeah, she’s gonna turn on Sol. I think Sol has also be held back by this. Let’s just fast forward the expected heel turn of Zaria to get out of this weird phase.

Vic Joseph plugged WWE Evolve on Tubi as well as the new “Raw Recap” show on YouTube…

Trick Williams was arguing with GM ava backstage about Eddy Thorpe. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon showed up to give Ava a gift package. Trick Williams told them to git. Trick mocked Kale and Uriah for trying to encourage Andre Chase out of his funk. Dixon tried to come to Andre’s defense, but Trick pinned him up against the wall. Ava told Trick to back off. Uriah and Kale talked about how Trick shouldn’t talk down to Andre Chase…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance…

2. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker. Jordan got an early nearfall after a flurry of strikes. Kelani dumped Parker to ringside and hit her with an Asai Moonsault. Jordan picked up a two count. Jaida recovered and hit Jordan with a Shoulder Tackle. Jaida met Jordan on the top rope and gave her a backbreaker on the turnbuckle heading into the break.[c]

During the break, Graves pointed out that Jaida hit Jordan with his favorite wrestling move, the draping Banzai Drop. Joseph proper pointed out that Booker’s favorite modern wrestling move is Stephanie Vaquer’s pelvic thrust move (I agree Vic!). Jordan hit Parker with a corkscrew Vader Bomb like move for a nearfall. After a strike exchange, Jordan got another nearfall.

Jordan rolled up Jaida for a two count. Jaida popped up Jordan for a Samoan Drop for a moment of respite and nearfall. Jaida quickly escaped a Chickenwing attempt and draped Jordan on the 2nd rope. Jordan kicked Jaida on the top rope to prevent the Banzai drop. Jordan hit Jaida with an impressive Super Spanish Fly. Jaida quickly rolled to ringside to prevent the pin. Jaida tripped Jordan off an Asai Moonsault attempt and hit her with Hip-notic.

Jaida went for another Hip-notic, but hit her ass on the steel steps after Jordan dodged. A ‘This is awesome” chant ensued. Jordan shoved Jaida off the top rope. Jaida dodged a 450 splash to cause Jordan to crash. Jaida hit Jordan with Hip-notic for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 12:51.

Jaida got all up in the camera saying that she’ll be watching the Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia title vs. title match…

Vic Joseph welcomed Kelly Kincaid back to NXT! Kincaid interviewed Tony D’Angelo and the Family about Tony D’s upcoming match. Tony D welcomed Kincaid back to NXT. Tony D said his mother always told him to not say anything about a woman if he doesn’t have anything to say good about them. Tony D said he has a lot to say about Izzi Dame, but he’ll hold back to keep CW Network happy. Kelly asked Tony D about his back. Tony D praised Stacks for holding things down while he was out. Tony D said that Spears is putting a family together, but there is only one family in NXT. The D’Angelo Family…

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Praise to NXT for putting over Parker clean. She’s a complete package and after her match with Roxanne Perez a few months ago she proved she’s main roster ready. I like her in NXT boosting the CW show. Yes she’s a developmental and NIL wrestler, but I would find a way to elevate her to the upper mix real quick. Jordan too! But let’s also move to the next phase of this slow burn heel turn that has been going on for a while.

Oba Femi was at the Roadblock press conference. Oba was asked about defending the championship against a wrestler from a different company. Oba talked about how you are about to see a clash between two Nigerian origin wrestlers. Oba said he doesn’t want a TNA wrestler walking around with a WWE title on his shoulder. Another press member asked Oba about how Oba and Moose have a similar build.

Oba talked about beating wrestlers of all builds. He said he hits first and hits hard and when he gets his hand on Moose, Moose will wish he didn’t leave the NFL. Oba said he’ll walk into the thearter at MSG and walk out still NXT Champion…

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy made their entrance. Having Lillian Garcia announce them along with their classic royalty-free “Loaded” theme adds to the nostalgia. A “welcome home” chant ensued to welcome the Hardys back to WWE. Jeff said the last feel weeks have been surreal and it has been good to be in NXT, but ultimately great to be back home in WWE. Both men soaked in “welcome home” chants.

Matt said he likes coming back to WWE to beat a good tag team in NQCC. A “Brother Nero” chant started for some reason. Matt praised the NXT locker room. Jeff also praised the hunger of the NXT locker room. Jeff talked about facing Fraxiom in the eyes and also seeing that fire. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger made their entrance to boos. Tank said they mean no disrespect and actually wanted to thank Matt and Jeff for showing them what it means to be a tag team.

The crowd wanted the Hardys to “delete” theme. Hank asked the Hardys what they have to do to get to the next level. Matt said he knows Hank and Tank and respects them. He said he knows that Hank and Tank are hungry, but sometimes you have to break from the norm. Jeff said what Matt means if you have to get to the Extreme. Tank wondered if that meant tables, ladders, and chairs? Jeff said it’s more than tables, ladders, and chairs. It’s about pushing past your limits.

Matt told Jeff that Hank and Tank have the same passion in their eyes as he and Jeff did back in the day. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura interrupted. Josh said that Hank and Tank need to remove their lips from the Hardy Boyz asses. The crowd showered them with boos and wanted them to be deleted. Josh said that Matt and Jeff are wasting their time with Hank and Tank.

Hank told Tank “you thinkin’ what I’m thinkin’ bruh?”. Hank and Tank gave Briggs and Inamura a Suicide Dive and both teams brawled to the back. Axiom and Frazer showed up behind Matt and Jeff and Matt did his usual “I’d knew you’d come” catchphrase. Both teams hyped up their match at Road Block. The segment ended with both teams facing off to the classic Hardy’s “Loaded” theme…

Jordynne Grace vs. Cora Jade was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Both companies. This Hardy Boyz nostalgia tour has been simple, effective, and very enjoyable to see flourish. The prior segment wasn’t the most structured, but it was held together and great due to the nostalgia of seeing Matt and Jeff in their original and best forms. I don’t expect a death defying spotfest between the Hardyz and Fraxiom, but I expect a match that will be splendid and wonderful to watch between two to tier tag teams. The best tag team of 2024 and the legendary Hardyz.

A hype teaser aired for next week’s Giulia vs. Vaquer title vs. title match. Triple H and Shawn Michaels both hyped up NXT being the best women’s division in wrestling and how Giulia and Stephanie will have a match that will define the future of WWE. Both women got subtitled promos where they hyped up their upcoming match…