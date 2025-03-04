WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG delivered an average of 149,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior averaged 175,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on the first decade of Smackdown averaged 153,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous episode of WWE LFG averaged 160,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, while WWE Rivals averaged 178,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 169,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.