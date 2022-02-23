2/22 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico, Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, and Caleb Tennity vs. QT Marshall, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Cesar Bononi, Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas, David Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Ruthie Jay vs. Skye Blue

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 132)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed February 22, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary

1. Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garison. With the help of Garrison, Pillman threw a dropkick at Rosas. Rosas threw strikes and then Kross threw a boot to the elbow of Garrison. Rosas and Kross continued to make cohesive tags with Kross getting a near fall. Garrison turned the tide with a clothesline and tagged out. Pillman planted Kross, but Rosas broke up the pin attempt. Garrison and Pillman flattened Kross with double team maneuvers and picked up the win.

The Varsity Blonds defeated Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Despite the loss from Kross’s team, he’s got a new look with the hair down and no longer looks like a Dragon Ball Z character. Aside from the new character look with Kross, this was a nice match from both teams who both looked very good. In addition, Rosas showed some flare with some decent action and made his AEW debut. All in all, solid stuff from the Varsity Blonds.

2. Rohit Raju, Karam, Sothera Chhun, and Caleb Tennity vs. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Cesar Bononi. Drake was dropped by Chhun with the powerslam after the bell finally rang. Shortly thereafter, Nemeth planted Raju and irish whipped him into the turnbuckle. Being in the ring for a brief while, Drake made another tag, but was caught with a kick to the head from Raju. However, Bononi threw Chhun across the ring and Drake hit the cannonball. Avalon finished them off with the splash from the top rope to score the win.

Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Cesar Bononi defeated Rohit Raju, Karam, and Sothera Chhun, and Caleb Tennity via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A dominant squash victory from The Wingmen. Raju, who previously worked for Impact, made his AEW debut, but Excalibur and Taz never mentioned his background, which was strange given the Impact/AEW crossover we had not too long ago.

Luther and Serpentico was interviewed by Tony Schiavone regarding Serpentico’s match with Matt Sydal in the main event.

3. Ruthie Jay vs. Skye Blue. Blue hit a powerful kick to the face of Jay to start the match. Jay had some brief flashes of offense with a leg hold in the corner. Blue clotheslined Jay and followed up with a low hanging dropkick. Blue got the victory with a thrust kick and a Flatliner.

Skye Blue defeated Ruthie Jay via pinfall.

An Anthony Ogogo video was shown and showcased his new music.

Briar’s Take: Some of these video packages have been really good. It’s been nice showcasing the younger talent and helps get you to know them more and why they’re here.

4. Lamar Diggs vs. Nick Comoroto. Comoroto countered one of Diggs moves with a massive suplex in the middle of the ring. Comoroto continued his momentum by lifting up Diggs and planting him with a standing elbow to the chest. Diggs attempted to gain momentum with a big splash in the corner, but Comoroto came back with a spear. Eventually, Comoroto won with an Alabama Slam over Diggs.

Nick Comoroto defeated Lamar Diggs via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: This was your typical big man vs. big man match with Comoroto running over Diggs for the victory.

5. Ben Bishop vs. 10. Bishop hit a knee strike to the midsection of 10 to get the early advantage and then powerslammed him as well. Bishop looked for a powerbomb, but he took too long and allowed 10 to escape out of the move. 10 came through with a big shoulder block and followed up with a punt kick. 10 hit a spinebuster on Bishop and made him quickly tap out for a Full Nelson.

10 defeated Ben Bishop via submission.

Briar’s Take: After losing to Adam Cole last Friday night on Rampage, 10 got a bounce back victory over Bishop in what was a competitive match.

6. David Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol. Del Sol began the match with a shooting star suplex. Ali followed up with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker. Ali followed through with a kick to the midsection and a dropkick. Del Sol hit back with flying elbow strikes and a kick to the side of the head. Ali attempted to catch a breather on the outside, but Del Sol struck him with a backward moonsault. As the two returned to the ring, Del Sol hit double knees to the back of the spine and got the victory.

Fuego Del Sol defeated David Ali via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A fierce back and forth match that is worth going out of your way to see if you didn’t watch the show. Great stuff.

7. Serpentico (w/Luther) vs. Matt Sydal. Sydal hit quick moves on Serpentico and rolled through into a pinfall attempt. Serpentico came back with a huracanrana from the top rope as well as a clothesline. With the referee distracted, Luther planted Sydal on the barricade. Serpentico charged Sydal but was caught with a back body drop on the outside. Sydal went for the Lightning Spiral, but Serpentico planted him with a DDT and thrust kick combination. Serpentico missed a senton atomico from the top rope. Sydal was able to hit the Lightning Spiral the second time to put out Serpentico.

Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Quality main event with the predictable victory for Sydal over Serpentico. Overall, this was a quick edition of Dark and they rolled the matches very quickly. The first three matches flew by before things slowed down a little bit at the halfway point. This was an enjoyable, but passable episode. There were some good matches that could be out of your way worth to see including the opening tag match and sleepers like Lamar Diggs vs. Nick Comoroto, and Ben Bishop vs. 10. If you’ve got 47 minutes of the day and want to catch these matches, then I suggest doing so, but you wouldn’t miss much if you pass. Episode 132 clocked in at 47 minutes and 02 seconds. Final Score: 7.4 out of 10.