AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, The Renegade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena. The show is headlined by Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac. Join me for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Jake Barnett has the week off, but he will be joining me for Dot Net Weekly. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Bridgeport, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 38 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.