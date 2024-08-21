Mike Bailey on the benefit of TNA and NXT working together, the NXT wrestler he’d like to work with

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

Brass Ring Media interview with guest Mike Bailey

On the benefit of TNA working with NXT: “Borders and barriers are generally a bad thing, especially when it comes to something like professional wrestling. I mean, there’s so many great matches and great pairings that aren’t able to happen for contractual reasons, which makes perfect sense, but also, the wrestling world would be better without those barriers. And I mean, it’s a great, great opportunity for people from TNA to go on NXT. Look at what it’s done for Joe Hendry, who was already becoming the most famous wrestler in the world, but getting to be himself on NXT is good for him. It’s good for TNA. The fact that these relationships get to happen in 2024 is surreal. It’s fantastic. I think just everyone is going to grow from it. There’s no other way to say those barriers are bad. Everyone should wrestle everyone and that would make everyone that much better.”

On the NXT wrestler he’d like to work with: “Yeah, I think there’s many people. If I was to have to narrow it down to one, I would say Trick Williams. I think stylistically, what he’s doing is extremely exciting, and what he does is very different. And I think he’s absolutely fantastic and he’s definitely on the way up. I think he and I would surprise a lot of people.”

Other topics include his match with Mustafa Ali at Slammiversary, being featured on TNA Immersed, Earl Hebner and the Montreal screwjob, and more.