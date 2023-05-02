05/02 Moore’s NXT audio review: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Title, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey, Axiom vs. Scrypts, Dani Palmer’s debut

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Title, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey, Axiom vs. Scrypts, Dani Palmer’s debut, and more (27:21)…

Click here for the May 2 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.