05/02 Powell’s MLW Underground audio review: John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW National Openweight Title, Court Bauer’s announcement, Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. The Mane Event for the MLW Tag Team Titles, MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mr. Thomas, Brittany Blake vs. B3cca

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Underground television show: John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW National Openweight Title, Court Bauer’s announcement, Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. The Mane Event for the MLW Tag Team Titles, MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mr. Thomas, Brittany Blake vs. B3cca (11:46)…

Click here for the May 2 MLW Underground audio review.

