WWE first quarter financial report and conference call, AEW Dynamite in Baltimore (reports needed), AEW All Access, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Steve “Monsta” Mack, Stu Hart

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its first quarter financial report this morning. WWE will also hold a conference call regarding the financial report. Join me for live updates on the financial call, which is scheduled to start this morning at at 7:30CT/8:30ET.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. The show includes MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry. If Allin and Perry win, they will be added to the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET. The advertising lists Adam Cole being “ready for the big event,” Tay Melo and Ruby Soho’s rivalry intensifies, Sammy Guevara finds himself on the outs and meets with Tony Khan.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority D grade in our post show poll with 25 percent of the vote. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my brother Bryan.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack is 44.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.