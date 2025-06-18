Vince McMahon attempted to acquire Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon attempted to buy his way into the combat sports genre. Justin Barrasso of The Undisputed reports that the former WWE owner attempted to purchase controlling interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

David Feldman, president of the BKFC, confirmed the details of his meeting with McMahon. “He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us,” Feldman said. “He’s Vince McMahon – if I were him, I’d want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.” Read more on the story here.

Powell’s POV: I guess this means that not everyone has a price for The Billion Dollar Man. Isn’t this the same Vince McMahon who considered UFC barbaric and expressed concern to CM Punk that fighters would die? Anyway, McMahon’s attempt to acquire BKFC shows that McMahon isn’t waiting until after the Janel Grant lawsuit is resolved to make moves.