By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura for the upcoming out tour of Japan. WWE will be in Osaka on July 25, and will then run back-to-back nights at the same venue in Tokyo on July 26-27.

Powell’s POV: Satomura’s last WWE appearance was on March 7, 2023 when she lost an NXT Women’s Title match to Roxanne Perez at NXT Roadblock.