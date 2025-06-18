WWE Speed – El Grande Americano vs. Berto for the WWE Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with El Grande Americano vs. Berto for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: El Grande Americano won the match to retain the WWE Speed Championship. A four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca will start next week with B-Fab vs. Alba Fyre. The winner of that match will face the winner of Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.