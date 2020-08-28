WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Payback go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-THE BIG DOG IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

-The contract signing for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback.

-Big E appears on Miz TV.

