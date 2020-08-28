AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer in a non-title match.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela.

-The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. Private Party and Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the eight-man tag match will face each other at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to return to Wednesday nights beginning next week. There is some uncertainty regarding that slot now that the NBA took off two nights in protest. Join Jake Barnett for his live reviews of Dynamite, and Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews.



