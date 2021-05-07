Mad Maxine makes strong accusations regarding Fabulous Moolah, recalls training at her facility, and whether she confronted her

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

On the Fabulous Moolah: She was considered the best person to train women wrestlers when I was coming up in the business. When I first got in, I was told that if I was really serious about this, I would need to go down to Columbia, South Carolina and get trained with the Fabulous Moolah. It’s not like Moolah did the training for the most part, it was Donna Christanello who did a lot of it, then Moolah came in and trained as I got ready for my first match. We all lived on this compound in South Carolina with a lake in the middle. It was kind of like Army barracks. Well we all had roommates and everyone stayed on the compound for the most part. Some of the ladies had other jobs in between training, for instance I had a job at Kinkos and would come back to the compound for more training after work. I can’t believe how tough it was to train and to learn how to take my first bump. All the basics I really learned through Donna and her patience. So I paid the $1500 to get trained by the Fabulous Moolah and it took about six months of four-hour a day training, six days a week, to be ready.

Her relationship with Moolah: I don’t feel like I knew Moolah as well as others who were trained by her. She has her staunch defenders, and that’s great, and I am sure she had some people she treated well, but I wasn’t one of them. If you judged her on her actions, then she wasn’t a great person. I think she took advantage of the girls that trained under her. She would send out some of the girls out to men and those men would pay Moolah to have sex with some of those female wrestlers. She tried to get me to do that and I spoke to the guy point blank, what are you expecting here? It was pretty obvious to me that it was a situation where Moolah was pimping out some of the girls. Not all of the girls, because I have heard from some of them that, that wasn’t their experience, but I know firsthand she did pimp out some of the girls. It was definitely my experience and I wasn’t the only one.

Whether she confronted Moolah: I think she viewed the wrestlers and trainees as commodities instead of people. It didn’t look like she was paying anyone, but herself. I never said anything to Moolah and I kind of regret that. To me at that point, I was just trying to survive.

Other topics include more on the Fabulous Moolah, her entire wrestling career, Mid South Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Continental Wrestling, WWF, Vince McMahon, and more.

