WWE Bash in Berlin lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bash in Berlin event that will be held today in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag match

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: The main card starts at noonCT/1ET.