AEW Rampage results (8/30): Murphy’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush in a four-way, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 160)

Taped August 28, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center

Aired August 30, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. The participants were already in the ring for the opening match…

1. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt) vs. “Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in a three-way tag match. Back and forth action from Taven and Kassidy to start. The early part of the match primarily saw Private Party square off with the Undisputed Kingdom. Lethal eventually tagged in and attempted to put the Figure Four on each of the other participants. Headed into the first picture-in-picture break, Bennett worked over Lethal. [C]

Taven and Bennett continued to work over Lethal. Lethal made the hot tag to Jarrett who cleaned house on both of the other teams. Down the stretch, Jarrett blind tagged Kassidy. He attempted the Stroke on Taven, but Taven went to the eyes. Jarrett retaliated and locked in the figure four on Taven while Lethal did the same to Bennett. Both heels eventually tapped out.

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated “Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven & Mike Bennett and “Private Party” Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy in a three-way tag match in 9:53.

Don’s Take: A well-worked match despite not having a story behind it. Jarrett has been a highlight in 2024 given his matches with Adam Page and Bryan Danielson. He also plays into nostalgia among older fans like me.

A video package highlighted Konosuke Takeshita… [C] A video package highlighted The Beast Mortos…

2. Mina Shirakawa vs. Missa Kate. Aside from a couple of hope spots by Kate, this was all Shirakawa who won with a driver finisher…

Mina Shirakawa defeated Missa Kate in about 3:16.

Don’s Take: A showcase win for Shirakawa. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s being built to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Title.

Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander cut a backstage promo on Willow Nightingale and the Street Fight at All Out. Hathway called a camera man to come forth who was shaking his head. Statlander knocked him out with a back fist and said that September 7 would be the death of her friendship with Nightingale…

3. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum (w/Erica Leigh). Both teams traded blows in the early part of the match. GYV had the clear advantage headed into the commercial. [C]

Magnum made the hot tag to Floyd who cleaned house. Magnum tagged back in and was eventually hit with the Doomsday Device by GYK followed by their high-low finisher for the win…

“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in about 9:49.

Don’s Take: I love the addition of GYT to the AEW tag team division. Some good matches with established AEW teams lie ahead and I can only hope they’re supported by good character and storyline development. And I’ll reiterate my weekly statement that the Outrunners are a guilty pleasure.

A video package highlighted Komander…

4. Nyla Rose vs. Aminah Belmont. A complete squash for Rose who hit a choke slam followed by a spinning power bomb for the win.

Nyla Rose defeated Aminah Belmont in about 1:35.

Don’s Take: Another showcase win and I continue to hope they find a way to use Rose in a more prominent way.

A video package highlighted Lio Rush. [C]

5. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Lio Rush in a four-way. Don Callis joined the commentary team. All four men battled with Takeshita and Mortos taking turns clotheslining each other on the floor, while Komander and Rush traded speed moves in the ring. Headed into the final picture-in-picture break, both Komander and Mortos dove onto their opponents on the floor. [C]

Down the stretch it was everyone hitting signature moves on each other with Takeshita landing the Falcon Arrow on Komander for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Lio Rush in a four-way in 14:53.

Takeshita and Callis walked to the back as Rampage went off the air…

Don’s Take: A typical spot fest to end the show. There’s nothing wrong with that, but as we’ve said, Takeshita deserves better. I’m hoping tonight and Wednesday’s video packages are signals of a reset and we’ll be seeing him in a more prominent role.

Another standard show – good action with nothing special. That’s all from me for tonight. I’ll be back Saturday night with a Collision review. Until then!