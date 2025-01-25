AEW Collision results (1/25): Murphy’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Title, Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)
AEW Collision “Homecoming” (Episode 78)
January 25, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
Simulcast live on TNT and Max
[Hour One] Collision opened with backstage promos from The Patriarchy, Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Samoa Joe. The Collision intro aired featuring Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” as Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer as Samoa Joe made his way to the ring for the opening match.
1. Samoa Joe (w/Hook, Katsuyori Shibata) vs. Nick Wayne (w/Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne). Shibata and Hook came out before the bell rang to even the numbers. This match was pretty tight and didn’t overstay it’s welcome. Joe would have the upper hand for most of the match but would be thwarted every time he went for the Muscle Buster with Wayne going to the eyes. Wayne got several minutes of offense in by concentrating on Joe’s knees. In the end, Wayne went for Wayne’s World but Joe countered with a clothesline. Joe picked Wayne up for the Muscle Buster, causing Cage and Sabian to jump up on the apron. Hook and Shibata pulled them down and Joe hit the move for the win.
Samoa Joe defeated Nick Wayne in about 5:27.
Don’s Take: A fine opening match. As I said, it didn’t overstay its welcome, as I’m ready for both groups to move on from this program.
A video recapped the segment from Dynamite featuring Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family.
Don’s Take: A word on this angle. So, if I’m tracking, Kenny would never trust Ospreay but changed course in about three minutes. The two of them took out an entire four-man faction by brawling all over the building just to set up a regular tag team match in Australia. Weird booking to say the least. And I assume this will lead to either “Anarchy in the Arena” or “Stadium Stampede” at Revolution which is way too soon and a waste of some decent talent that could be used in singles matches.
2. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. ROH TV Champion Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a champion vs. champion match. The early part of the match saw Komander gaining the advantage with speed and some quick spots including a tope suicida on the floor. Okada slowed the pace down by going to the eyes early and keeping the advantage with clothesline. Heading into the first picture-in-picture break of the night, the action spilled to the outside with Okada hitting a DDT on Komander on the floor. [C]
Coming out of the break it was more of the same with Komander hitting several high spots for near falls and Okada slowing the pace down with power moves. The finish saw Komander hit a moonsault on a standing Okada on the floor after Okada had escaped to the outside. Okada rolled back into the ring and Komander attempted another dive from the top rope but jumped right into a Rainmaker by Okada for the win.
Kazuchika Okada defeated Komander in about 9:00 in a champion vs. champion match.
After the match, Okada pretended to shake Komander’s hand before attacking him from behind.
Don’s Take: This wasn’t one of Komander’s better outings as there were a few clunky spots. The match was fine for what it was but I feel like they could be getting better use out of Okada.
A video recapped last week’s Collision that set up the trios match between the Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Aneglo Parker.
Outside of the arena, Powerhouse Hobbs met up and brawled with Big Bill as advertised. The two used a variety of weapons including trays and garbage cans until they were broken up by security. [C]
Backstage, Lexy Nair was with “Big Boom” AJ and Big Justice. They met up with the Undisputed Kingdom and Big Justice and Adam Cole “Boomed” together.
Don’s Take: Do you remember when Adam Cole was the top act in NXT, received a huge ovation when he debuted in AEW and met MJF in a great match in front of approximately 80,000 fans in Wembley Stadium? If you do, watch this segment again and let all of that sink in.
3. “Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Both teams were evenly matched to start with the Undisputed Kingdom eventually gaining the advantage over the returning Parker. Parker tagged in Garcia who got in a little offense before O’Reilly sent him to the floor. O’Reilly hit Menard with a knee from the apron before being clotheslined by Garcia. Garcia exchanged words with Shane Taylor Promotions who were seated at ringside heading into the picture-in-picture break. [C]
Menard and Garcia took turns attacking O’Reilly coming out of the break. O’Reilly eventually evaded Menard and Parker and tagged in Cole. Cole and Garcia had a fun exchange before Cole tagged in Strong. Strong went on a tear and took out all three of his opponents. In the end, all six men were in the ring until Parker was left alone with the Undisputed Kingdom. O’Reilly and Strong executed a simultaneous clothesline by Strong and leg sweep by O’Reilly for the win.
“Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in about 9:49.
The six men shook hands while Shane Taylor Promotions jawed from ringside.
Don’s Take: This was fine and while a faction war between the leftovers from the Jericho Appreciation Society, the Undisputed Kingdom, and Shane Taylor Promotions does nothing for me, I did like the brief exchange between Cole and Garcia. While the characters are lacking, that will be a fun match should they build toward it for an upcoming TV show or pay-per-view.
Max Caster cut a backstage promo saying that Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn turned their backs on him. He said that would have destroyed a normal man but he’s the best wrestler alive and a survivor. He announced an upcoming open challenge series to see if anyone can hang with him. He said AEW is where the best wrestle but no one is better than the best wrestler alive. [C]
Lexy Nair was backstage with Top Flight and Leila Grey. Dante Martin wondered where Lio Rush and Action Andretti were before arguing with his brother Darius. Darius said that when Dante was out, he and Andretti were on their way to winning the AEW tag team titles. Darius added that the problems started with Dante returned with Rush. This led to Darius challenging Rush to a match next week.
Tony Schiavone moderated the face-to-face meeting between AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Toni Storm. Storm went for a handshake but May declined. May said that when looks at Storm she sees nothing and when she thinks about her she feels nothing. She said that Storm is nothing in the hearts of the fans and that they laugh at her before forgetting about her. She said that she never cared about Storm and that Storm was the easiest pawn ever. She promised to defeat her again in Australia.
Storm said that she was May’s biggest fan and has seen everything she has done. She went in for a hug reminiscent of the way May used to hug Storm. May slapped Storm twice and chased Schiavone out of the ring. May hit Storm with the title and was escorted out by security.
[Hour Two] Storm came to and said, “What makes you think I’ve forgotten.” She then removed her outfit and morphed back into her Timeless Toni Storm character to a big pop. She said, “the hardest role you ever have to play is yourself,” and said that May had come from her womb. Storm said she’s going to stick her back up there, spit her out and rip her tits out.
Don’s Take: Good stuff here. I liked the forgetful Storm character but I know it was getting some criticism from the AEW faithful online which is likely why they pulled the plug on it. In any case, it was starting to wear thin so likely a good move.
A video previewed the next AEW Close Up installment hosted by Renee Paquette dropping on AEW’s YouTube page on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET. Her guests are Jon Moxley and the Death Riders and it seems that Moxley is attempting to explain his mission.
Don’s Take: Given the mess that this storyline has become, this explanation should have been dedicated to TV and not the YouTube channel.
4. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart). This was even to start with a cool exchanging of blows between King and Liona. The Gates of Agnony eventually got the advantage on King for several minutes who eventually made the hot tag to Matthews. Matthews cleaned house and dove onto both Kaun and Liona on the floor as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]
Coming out of the break, the Gates of Agony were working over Matthews who eventually made the hot tag to King. King cleaned house for a bit and had another exchange with Liona. Liona attempted a power bomb on King but had a hard time getting him up, King responded with a piledriver of his own which Liona no sold. Matthews took Liona out with a double knee from the top rope. Kaun was slumped in the corner. Matthews hit a sliding dropkick while King hit a running cannonball for the win.
Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Gates of Agony in about 9:04.
Don’s Take: This was OK and they’re clearly trying to build King and Matthews without Malakai Black. I’m always hoping they’ll do more with Kaun and Liona but I’ve given up.
Lexy Nair was backstage once again with “Big Boom” AJ and Big Justice. This time they were joined by Harley Cameron. Cameron said that they bring the “Bam” but was corrected. AJ spoke about their new song and noted that Cameron is a musician as well. They were interrupted by Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. Purrazzo noted that Cameron wants a shot at the TBS Title but can’t even win a match on TV. Purrazzo promised to win the upcoming four-way match for a shot at the title on Dynamite. [C]
Lexy Nair was backstage with Thunder Rosa and Penelope Ford. Rosa was reminiscing about past moments at Daily’s Place while Ford said she doesn’t live in the past. She challenged Rosa to a match and said that once she beats her, she’ll have something to reminisce about.
5. Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb in a four-way for a shot at the TBS Championship. The story of this match was each competitor trying to roll up someone for a win. Purrazzo spent a lot of time on the outside of the ring to let the other three fight but would come in to break up pinfalls. Heading into the break, Sakazaki dove onto all three women on the floor. [C]
Down the stretch, all four women battled and each tried to gain a pinfall but it would be broken up by someone else. Aminata and Deeb brawled up the ramp. While the dope of a referee was watching this, it allowed Valkyrie and Purrazzo to double team Sakazaki. Harley Cameron ran out and neutralized Cameron. Purrazzo hit Cameron with a pump kick and went for her arm bar finisher on Sakazaki but was rolled up for the pin.
Yuka Sakazaki defeated Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo and Serena Deeb in about 9:27 to earn a TBS Title shot on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
Don’s Take: This was rushed and the referee was made to look stupid…again. The match with Mone will be fine but it doesn’t add to my anticipation for Dynamite.
Lexy Nair was backstage with Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. Nair asked what their message was for the AEW locker room. Matthews said that when the Hounds of Hell bark, they bark together. Kazuchika Okada was shown laughing. Matthews asked him what was so funny and Okada said that Matthews barks like a bitch. Matthews challenged Okada to a Continental Title match but Okada declined. Matthews said, “I guess you’re the bitch,” and walked away. Okada yelled. “I’m no bitch!” [C]
Big Bill was in the ring and said that he would have Powerhouse Hobbs locked up for attacking him in the parking lot earlier tonight. He said that Hobbs said that Daily’s Place was where it all began but he was going to finish it. He called Hobbs to the ring.
Hobbs came out with security in tow. Hobbs took out security and brawled with Bill. Bill went to the knee and hit him with a backpack that contained a chain and bricks. Bill choked Hobbs with a pair of handcuffs and bloodied him. The two made their way to the announce table where Bill attacked Hobbs repeatedly with a chair. Hobbs eventually regained the upper hand and belly-to-belly suplexed Bill off the stage and through a table. [C]
Don’s Take: This should be a fun big man brawl when the match happens but I did think this went on about 2-3 minutes too long.
Don Callis held a family meeting on a set that looked a little like the “Last Supper.” Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher were present. Callis said that Kenny Omega isn’t the same man anymore and that they should all be concerned as he won’t stop until he spills all of their blood. He added that the alliance with Will Ospreay can’t happen. Brian Cage said that there are five of them and only two of Omega and Ospreay. Callis still viewed them as a threat but added, “who said there’s only five of us?”
6. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship. Don Callis joined the commentary team. In addition, Jim Ross had left the booth earlier in the show but returned for the main event. Chain wrestling to start until both men started brawling on the floor throughout the arena as the show went to its final break of the evening. [C]
Down the stretch, both hit each other with a series of strikes, chops and kicks. Shibata kept trying to win with a series of submission holds and when he had Takeshita locked in an abdominal stretch, Callis left the announce table and headed to the ring. At one point, he tripped Shibata while he was running off the ropes causing referee Aubrey Edwards to awkwardly turn her head so she can claim distraction. Takeshita tried to take advantage but missed a kick and got his leg draped over the top rope. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a one count but followed up with a knee strike and Falcon Arrow for the win.
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Katsuyori Shibata in about 13:31.
Callis and Takeshita celebrated as Collision went off the air.
Don’s Take: A fine main event with a predictable outcome. I know Shibata is a New Japan legend, but at this stage of his career, he doesn’t need to be protected and Takeshita should not have needed Callis running interference. And once again, the AEW referees are made to look like idiots.
I always have enjoyed the Daily Place shows. I like the look and feel. But this show unfortunately missed the mark, falling into the familiar category of “fine if you saw it, fine if you didn’t.” I’m not sure what this company can do to turn things around. The talent is good and for the diehards, so is the wrestling. There’s just no investment in any compelling stories and before the defenders emerge, listen to the crowd tonight. For a homecoming show, they were flat outside of a few instances. They’ll maintain their approximate 650,000 person audience, but this seems to be their ceiling for now. By the way, it was nice to hear Jim Ross but man are his better days behind him.
That’s all for now. Members can check out the astute Will Pruett’s stellar audio review of this show and I’ll be back again next week to review this show while most of the wrestling world is watching the Royal Rumble. Until then!
