AEW Collision results (1/25): Murphy’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Title, Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision “Homecoming” (Episode 78)

January 25, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Simulcast live on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Collision opened with backstage promos from The Patriarchy, Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Samoa Joe. The Collision intro aired featuring Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” as Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer as Samoa Joe made his way to the ring for the opening match.

1. Samoa Joe (w/Hook, Katsuyori Shibata) vs. Nick Wayne (w/Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne). Shibata and Hook came out before the bell rang to even the numbers. This match was pretty tight and didn’t overstay it’s welcome. Joe would have the upper hand for most of the match but would be thwarted every time he went for the Muscle Buster with Wayne going to the eyes. Wayne got several minutes of offense in by concentrating on Joe’s knees. In the end, Wayne went for Wayne’s World but Joe countered with a clothesline. Joe picked Wayne up for the Muscle Buster, causing Cage and Sabian to jump up on the apron. Hook and Shibata pulled them down and Joe hit the move for the win.

Samoa Joe defeated Nick Wayne in about 5:27.

Don’s Take: A fine opening match. As I said, it didn’t overstay its welcome, as I’m ready for both groups to move on from this program.

A video recapped the segment from Dynamite featuring Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family.

Don’s Take: A word on this angle. So, if I’m tracking, Kenny would never trust Ospreay but changed course in about three minutes. The two of them took out an entire four-man faction by brawling all over the building just to set up a regular tag team match in Australia. Weird booking to say the least. And I assume this will lead to either “Anarchy in the Arena” or “Stadium Stampede” at Revolution which is way too soon and a waste of some decent talent that could be used in singles matches.

2. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. ROH TV Champion Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a champion vs. champion match. The early part of the match saw Komander gaining the advantage with speed and some quick spots including a tope suicida on the floor. Okada slowed the pace down by going to the eyes early and keeping the advantage with clothesline. Heading into the first picture-in-picture break of the night, the action spilled to the outside with Okada hitting a DDT on Komander on the floor. [C]

Coming out of the break it was more of the same with Komander hitting several high spots for near falls and Okada slowing the pace down with power moves. The finish saw Komander hit a moonsault on a standing Okada on the floor after Okada had escaped to the outside. Okada rolled back into the ring and Komander attempted another dive from the top rope but jumped right into a Rainmaker by Okada for the win.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Komander in about 9:00 in a champion vs. champion match.

After the match, Okada pretended to shake Komander’s hand before attacking him from behind.

Don’s Take: This wasn’t one of Komander’s better outings as there were a few clunky spots. The match was fine for what it was but I feel like they could be getting better use out of Okada.

A video recapped last week’s Collision that set up the trios match between the Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Aneglo Parker.

Outside of the arena, Powerhouse Hobbs met up and brawled with Big Bill as advertised. The two used a variety of weapons including trays and garbage cans until they were broken up by security. [C]

Backstage, Lexy Nair was with “Big Boom” AJ and Big Justice. They met up with the Undisputed Kingdom and Big Justice and Adam Cole “Boomed” together.

Don’s Take: Do you remember when Adam Cole was the top act in NXT, received a huge ovation when he debuted in AEW and met MJF in a great match in front of approximately 80,000 fans in Wembley Stadium? If you do, watch this segment again and let all of that sink in.

3. “Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Both teams were evenly matched to start with the Undisputed Kingdom eventually gaining the advantage over the returning Parker. Parker tagged in Garcia who got in a little offense before O’Reilly sent him to the floor. O’Reilly hit Menard with a knee from the apron before being clotheslined by Garcia. Garcia exchanged words with Shane Taylor Promotions who were seated at ringside heading into the picture-in-picture break. [C]

Menard and Garcia took turns attacking O’Reilly coming out of the break. O’Reilly eventually evaded Menard and Parker and tagged in Cole. Cole and Garcia had a fun exchange before Cole tagged in Strong. Strong went on a tear and took out all three of his opponents. In the end, all six men were in the ring until Parker was left alone with the Undisputed Kingdom. O’Reilly and Strong executed a simultaneous clothesline by Strong and leg sweep by O’Reilly for the win.

“Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in about 9:49.

The six men shook hands while Shane Taylor Promotions jawed from ringside.

Don’s Take: This was fine and while a faction war between the leftovers from the Jericho Appreciation Society, the Undisputed Kingdom, and Shane Taylor Promotions does nothing for me, I did like the brief exchange between Cole and Garcia. While the characters are lacking, that will be a fun match should they build toward it for an upcoming TV show or pay-per-view.

Max Caster cut a backstage promo saying that Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn turned their backs on him. He said that would have destroyed a normal man but he’s the best wrestler alive and a survivor. He announced an upcoming open challenge series to see if anyone can hang with him. He said AEW is where the best wrestle but no one is better than the best wrestler alive. [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Top Flight and Leila Grey. Dante Martin wondered where Lio Rush and Action Andretti were before arguing with his brother Darius. Darius said that when Dante was out, he and Andretti were on their way to winning the AEW tag team titles. Darius added that the problems started with Dante returned with Rush. This led to Darius challenging Rush to a match next week.

Tony Schiavone moderated the face-to-face meeting between AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Toni Storm. Storm went for a handshake but May declined. May said that when looks at Storm she sees nothing and when she thinks about her she feels nothing. She said that Storm is nothing in the hearts of the fans and that they laugh at her before forgetting about her. She said that she never cared about Storm and that Storm was the easiest pawn ever. She promised to defeat her again in Australia.

Storm said that she was May’s biggest fan and has seen everything she has done. She went in for a hug reminiscent of the way May used to hug Storm. May slapped Storm twice and chased Schiavone out of the ring. May hit Storm with the title and was escorted out by security.