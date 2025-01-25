01/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 342): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Jake Barnett 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing the January 25, 2025 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, and Shawn Michaels hosting the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing…

