MLW Reload results: Vetter’s review of Mistico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario in a best of three falls match for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW “Reloaded”

Taped January 11, 2025 in North Richland Hills, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre

Streamed January 25, 2025 on the MLW’s YouTube Page

Joe Dombrowski and Christian Cole provided commentary. Lighting is good, and Joe said they are sold out with 2,400 fans here.

* The show opened with a highlight package from the live Jan. 11 event, particularly with Matt Riddle defeating Satoshi Kojima to win the MLW World Title. Riddle then came onto the entrance stage. He said it feels good to finally be the MLW champion. He said Kojima is a “stallion” and a “warrior.” He was interrupted by Tom Lawlor. Tom said he has a surprise for him… and he handed Matt a different MLW Title. It is a bit bigger than the one he won two weeks ago. A video package aired, as Krule and the Contra Unit warned them that they are coming, and the war begins! The video ended, and a bunch of masked goons attacked Riddle and Lawlor. Minoru Suzuki came out of the back and glared at Lawlor and Riddle.

* Cesar Duran introduced his newest luchador, Neon! He’s masked so he could be anyone. His mask has the dinosaur spikes, like Laredo Kid.

1. Virus vs. Neon. For long-time WCW viewers, Virus reminds me of El Dandy. They tied up and Neon is taller and clearly more fit. They traded reversals on the mat and had a standoff at 1:00. Neon nailed a dive through the ropes. Virus hit a flying head-scissors takedown off the apron and on Neon on the floor at 4:00. Neon hit an impressive top-rope moonsault to the floor, and they were both down at 6:30. Back in the ring, Neon hit a top-rope inverted senton and scored the pin. I admittedly don’t follow the lucha scene, so for me, this was an impressive debut for Neon.

Neon defeated Virus at 7:42.

* Backstage, Akira was angry about losing too often in 2024, and “I’m over it. It’s a new year and it’s time to leave the past behind me.”

2. Okumura vs. Dark Panther. Okumura carried his MLW Tag Team Title belt. Panther worked the live show in a tag match, so he’s doing his second match of the day. Cole said Okumura speaks Japanese, Spanish and English. Basic reversals early on, and Okumura knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Panther hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Panther hit a powerslam for a nearfall, as Dombrowski talked about the power and strength of luchadores. Panther hit a dive through the ropes at 4:00, then two more! In the ring, Panther missed a top-rope legdrop, and Okumura hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall, then a Tower of London-style stunner out of the corner, then a running stunner for the pin. Solid match.

Okumura defeated Dark Panther at 6:03.

* Backstage, Kojima and Minoru spoke. Minoru told Satoshi that he “can’t remain a lone wolf forever.”

* A commercial aired for the next event on Feb. 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, with a Riddle defending against both Kojima AND Alex Kane in a three-way.

* A vignette tells us that luchador Templario is coming to MLW!

* Backstage Paul Walter Hauser and Paul London spoke. Isn’t Hauser’s time as a hanger-on in pro wrestling over?

* A clip aired again that Eric Bischoff is returning to MLW on Feb. 8. What is he up to now?

3. Bobby Fish vs. Ariel Dominguez. We’ve seen Ariel before; he is maybe 5’1″. Fish has really let his short beard turn white, and of course, he’s now bald, so he looks like he’s in his mid-50s! (He seriously looks older than 48.) Fish hit a diving forearm for a nearfall. Fish hit an Exploder Suplex. Fish tied him in an anklelock (it looks like he was going for a Figure Four), and Ariel frantically tapped out. Not much to it.

Bobby Fish defeated Ariel Dominguez at 2:34.

* Backstage, Mistico introduced himself to Neon. He said they could be a great tag team! Neon indicated he wanted to keep proving himself to deserve that honor.

4. Paul Walter Hauser and Paul London vs. Brock Anderson and CW Anderson (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) in a Texas Tornado Match. I’ve noted that London is full gray now, and he’s actually worked himself back into decent ring shape over the past two years; he’s lost a lot of weight. BRG wore a suit, and he sat down with the commentators at ringside. Hauser wore a black singlet. They all brawled at the bell. Hauser teased a dive through the ropes, but the Andersons scattered. The action went to the floor. Hauser hit a somersault senton off the apron. In the ring, London hit a spinning heel kick on CW for a nearfall at 2:00. CW nailed a spinebuster. BRG hopped up and handcuffed London to the bottom rope, then he returned to commentary. Meanwhile, Hauser hit a double inverted DDT. The Andersons beat on Hauser.

London somehow broke free, so the Andersons re-attached the cuffs to the bottom rope. (Geez, they couldn’t edit that out? He clearly was not supposed to break free there.) CW accidentally hit Brock. This is a stinker. Mr. Thomas ran to ringside and he has a handcuff key and he freed London. Alex Kane also ran to ringside and he attacked BRG. Cole noted that Kane was fired and “he keeps showing up.” Kane got in the ring and he suplexed CW onto a folded chair, allowing London to get a nearfall at 6:30. Bobby Fish now appeared and he traded punches with London. Brock hit a DDT and pinned Hauser. I didn’t like this; I’ll leave it at that.

CW Anderson and Brock Anderson defeated Paul London and Paul Walter Hauser at 7:22.

* In a video segment, Salina De La Renta pleaded for the release of her baby’s father. Cesar Duran sat next to her and said they will agree to the kidnapper’s demands. Who is this telenovela for? It really has nothing to do with wrestling anymore; Salina hasn’t appeared before a live crowd in a year.

* Backstage, the Rogue Horsemen celebrated their matches tonight. Brett Ryan Gosselin is fed up with Paul London.

5. Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla. I haven’t seen Alejandra before; she is from El Salvador. I saw Persephone on a recent New Japan Strong show, but I’m largely unfamiliar with her. She has a clear height and overall size advantage as they locked up. Alejandra set up for 619, but Persephone moved. Alejandra hit a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall. Persephone cut her in half with a spear at 3:00 and hit repeated blows to the back of the head! Alejandra hit an Eat D’Feat and a bulldog move for a nearfall. Persephone hit a German Suplex for a nearfall and a series of chops, then a standing powerbomb. She hit a springboard headbutt for the pin; I think she slipped coming off the ropes. Okay match.

Persephone defeated Alejandra Quintanilla at 5:17.

* Backstage, Delmi Exo had her MLW Featherweight Title and she wants to open up the division to new challengers. She invited challengers to come to Atlanta to take her on.

* Alex Kane was walking in a hall. He said Eric Bischoff can’t come to Kane’s city without facing him. He vowed to get his hands on Eric!

* Tom Lawlor came to the ring for the next match. Saint Laurent got in the ring with a contract. He wants Lawlor to sign it to face Dijak at Superfight 6 in Atlanta. Tom said he isn’t signing it until he reads it. Laurent made a joke about how it’s been 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl and that got massive boos! Dijak attacked Lawlor from behind, and security separated them. Suzuki then attacked Lawlor and our next match was underway!

6. Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki. Minoru wrapped a shirt around Tom’s neck and choked him with it. They rolled to the floor and traded forearm strikes. They got in the ring and Lawlor hit some spin kicks to the thighs at 3:00. We had a split picture, showing Kojima beating up masked goons backstage. Tom hit a top-rope flying forearm for the pin. That was short and underwhelming; I thought this was going to be the main event!

Tom Lawlor defeated Minoru Suzuki at 6:13.

* Lawlor got on the mic, and even though he hasn’t read or signed the contract yet, he vowed he will face Dijak at Superfight.

* Dombrowski announced other matches for Superfight. Kenta will face Kevin Knight. BRG will face Paul London, and the loser will be covered in honey-and-feathers!

7. Mistico vs. Barbaro Cavernario in a best-of-three-falls match for the MLW Middleweight Title. Mistico hit some armdrags early on. Cavernario hit a springboard plancha at 1:30. In the ring, Cavernario hit a springboard Vader Bomb and got a pin at 2:31! (And this is why I hate best-of-three-falls matches; it hurts Mistico to lose cleanly that quickly.) He rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Cavernario was in charge. He tied Mistico in the Tree of Woe and hit a running knee into the exposed midriff. They fought to the floor, with Cavernario choking Mistico against the guardrail. In the ring, he stomped on Mistico. Mistico hit a 619 at 8:00, then a huracanrana for a pin at 8:21, and it’s tied 1-1!

Mistico hit an enzuigiri. The commentators talked about the first pin, and if Mistico had a shoulder up. Mistico hit a dive through the ropes, then a twisting dive over the top rope at 10:30. In the ring, they traded rollups, and Cavernario hit a suplex for a nearfall. Cavernario applied a half-crab, but Mistico fought free. Mistico hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 15:30, and they were both down. Mistico spun him to the mat, locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, and Cavernario frantically tapped out. The commentators tried their best to sell it like the title was in danger of changing hands but I never got there.

Mistico defeated Barbaro Cavernario, 2-1, to retain the MLW Middleweight Title at 15:46.

* Matt Riddle was walking backstage when he was attacked by Krule, and they fought down a hall as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: Just an okay show. The main event lacked suspense, and Suzuki-Lawlor was too short and they deserved much better than that. The Rogue Horsemen match was awful and Hauser just needs to go away. I enjoyed Neon-Virus the most here, as Neon showed some impressive skills. The main event was good and takes second, even though I sure hate that early pinfall in the match. Dark Panther carried his match with Okumura and should have won. MLW just has too many guys in their 40s or 50s. Yes, so do other promotions, but it is just a higher percentage of the overall roster here.