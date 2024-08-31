AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Queen Aminata vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa in a four-way

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-Lee Moriarty, Johnny TV, and The Beast Mortos vs. Orange Cassidy, Hologram, and Kyle O’Reilly

Powell's POV: Collision will be live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premier Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET.