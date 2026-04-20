WWE Raw results (4/20): Powell’s live review of the Raw After WrestleMania 42

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,717)

Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

Streamed live April 20, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped WrestleMania 42… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and hyped the appearance of new World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Judgment Day was shown walking outside the building while Cole hyped new Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan’s appearance. New WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky were shown walking backstage, and Cole said they would face “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane. Cole also hyped a look at the career of Brock Lesnar.. Cole listed the attendance as 13,691…

Powell’s POV: A few hours before the show, WrestleTix listed T-Mobile Arena as being set up for 12,596 with 12,157 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 14,332. However, 17,831 tickets were distributed for last year’s Raw After WrestleMania in the same venue.

Oba Femi made his entrance dressed in a suit. “The Ruler has arrived,” Femi said before dropping the mic. Oba’s entrance theme played, and the fans chanted his name again…

Powell’s POV: Maybe the gimmick is that if you retire Brock Lesnar, you earn the right to limit your words as much as he does? Okay, so the mic drop after dominating and beating Lesnar said it all.

Asuka and Kairi Sane were featured in a promo video that featured subtitles while they spoke mostly in Japanese. Asuka said Iyo Sky is once again choosing her fake family over her real family. She said Sky has dedicated herself to Ripley and then asked her how that was working out. Asuka said Ripley is the new WWE Women’s Champion, while Sky is nothing. Sane spoke briefly about beating Sky last week…

Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, who made their entrance for the match against the Kabuki Warriors heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Corey Graves checked in on commentary with Cole while the Kabuki Warriors made their entrance…

1. WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane. Cole mentioned that Paige and Brie Bella won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Sane hit an Insane Elbow from the top rope onto a standing Ripley on the floor. [C]