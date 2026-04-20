What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: How did Thursday’s show perform opposite the first hour of TNA Impact?

April 20, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 473,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision averaged 423,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The second hour of Collision ran head-to-head with TNA Impact. Collision and TNA Impact had a head-to-head hour two weeks earlier, when Collision averaged 373,000 viewers and had a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the April 17, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 353,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Thursday night Spring BreakThru edition.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.