07/30 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Chris Sabin, Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose)

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Chris Sabin, Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose), and more (27:57)…

Click here for the July 30 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.