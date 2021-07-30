What's happening...

07/30 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Chris Sabin, Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose)

July 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Chris Sabin, Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose), and more (27:57)…

Click here for the July 30 Impact Wrestling audio review.

