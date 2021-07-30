WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena, WWE Universal Championship match contract signing, singles match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-John Cena appears.

-Contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship match.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.