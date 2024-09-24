WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Monster Standing match

-Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

-Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

-The brand’s final push for WWE Bad Blood

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. This will be the last three-hour edition of Raw in 2024, as the show will scale back to two hours starting next week. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.