What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s final show on USA Network

September 24, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Title

-A press conference involving Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom

-Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT as the shows air tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. NXT moves to The CW starting next week and will air in the same time slot, presumably minus the usual overrun. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.