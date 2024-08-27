NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s No Mercy go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Joe Hendry concert

-Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

-Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz meet face-to-face

-Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Wren Sinclair vs. Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo in a six-person tag match

-Izzy Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

-“The Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

