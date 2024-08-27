NXT TV live coverage, WWE in Oberhausen (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Milano Collection A.T., George Scott, Luna Vachon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this week in Europe. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber Arena. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) is 75.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) is 51.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) is 50.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) is 48.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.