NXT Takeover XXX lineup (live coverage tonight): Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: XXX event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee.

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher.

-Pre-Show Match: Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles.

Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover: XXX beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The main card begins at 6CT/7ET on WWE Network.



