WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show note, Montez Ford, Jake Roberts, No Way Jose, Samu, Hornswoggle, Nia Jax, Brian Kendrick, Pete Gas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Memorial Day in the United States. The updates on the site will be less frequent today, but things will get back to normal tonight beginning with my live review of Raw.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show is headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston with the winner getting a WWE Championship match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Plus, new Raw play-by-play voice Jimmy Smith will make his debut. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-The Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show is postponed until tomorrow or Wednesday due to the holiday. Submit questions for this week’s Q&A show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team is 30 today.

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) turned 66 on Sunday.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers turned 58 on Saturday.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Brian Kendrick turned 42 on Saturday.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) turned 36 on Saturday.