AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Friday’s Double or Nothing fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Tag Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jack and Nick Jackson vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match.

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker’s championship celebration.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite airs live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Join us for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Friday at 9CT/10ET.