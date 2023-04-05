4/5 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of The Gunns vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles (or FTR must leave AEW), Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Title, House of Black vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Sammy Guevara vs. Komander, Tony Khan’s announcement

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 183)

Long Island, New York at UBS Arena

Aired live April 5, 2023 on TBS

Excalibur, Tony Shiavone, and Taz joined on commentary to start the show. Ricky Starks made his entrance for the opening match. Jay White’s music hit and surprised Ricky, who was then attacked by both Jay White and Juice Robinson. Both men abused Ricky from opposite directions, and Excalbur framed it as a setup by Bullet Club. Ricky showed some signs of life, but the numbers were too much and Jay White finished him off with a Blade Runner. Juice and Jay flashed some Bullet Club finger guns and celebrated before leaving the ring.

The match was called off as a no contest, and referees assisted Ricky Starks with leaving the ring. The announce team plugged Tony Khan’s major announcement, and FTR will challenge the Gunns with their careers on the line. A video package then aired of the return to the ring of Adam Cole. Chris Jericho was then interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage. Jericho said he was happy to have Adam Cole back, but he took issue with Adam Cole’s celebration with streamers and his girlfriend Britt Baker.

He said he disrespected Garcia and punked him out by celebrating excessively. Jericho said it showed a lack of respect, which caused Keith Lee to approach from off screen. He told Jericho he was a poster child for disrespect, and commented that he’s had wars with Adam Cole that earned a mutual respect between the two. Lee then leaned in very close to Jericho and said he would teach him a thing or two about respect next week.

In the arena, The House of Black made their entrance for a Trios Title Match. They will face Orange Cassidy and Best Friends next…[c]

My Take: Cool to see Jay White find a landing place. He’s a top tier talent and has huge potential. I hope they can break him away from old Bullet Club habits and have him establish himself as his own man, because that’s where I think he’d find the most success in AEW.

Trent’s Mom Sue dropped off Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in her van. They made their ring entrance for the Trios Title Match.

1. Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy “The Best Friends” vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews “The House of Black” for the AEW World Trios Championships: Black and Beretta started the match and traded strikes. Excalibur hyped up Battle of the Belts coming up right after Rampage on Friday Night. Beretta landed a jumping knee strike and tagged in Taylor. Black managed to avoid a double team from Beretta and Taylor nad make a tag to Brody King.

He dominated the match for a moment with some power moves and then made a tag to Buddy Matthews. Taylor landed a kick and scrambled to his corner to tag in Orange Cassidy. After some acrobatics Orange Cassidy went for a tornado DDT, but Matthews blocked it and gave him a snake eyes in the corner.

All six men ended up in the ring and House of Black quickly cleared Beretta and Taylor to the floor. King splashed Taylor into the barricade, and Cassidy got caught attempting a dive and slammed into the apron. Beretta tried a dive of his own and got the same treatment. Black and Matthews then picked up Beretta and threw him into a forearm shot from King…[c]

Cassidy took Malakai Black down with a cross body as the show returned. He then avoided a Brody King spear, which sent him through the ropes where he landed on Black and Matthews. Cassidy, Beretta, and Taylor landed a triple team chokeslam powerbomb combo onto Black for a near fall. The action broke down as Matthews landed a knee strike on Cassidy, King landed a Bossman Slam on Beretta, and then Taylor cleared Matthews and King from the ring.

Cassidy landed a Stundog Millionaire on Black and tagged out to Beretta. He entered the match and landed a lariat and a piledriver on Black. He then landed another one on Matthews. Beretta tried for a third piledriver on King but didn’t have the strength. After and Orange Punch, Beretta picked up King and gave him a piledriver for a near fall.

After a series of near falls, Taylor and Matthews were the legal men. Chuck attempted Sole Food, but Matthews shrugged it off and landed a stomp for the win.

The House of Black defeated The Best Friends at 12:01

Backstage, Christian Cage led Luchasaurus out of a smoky room wearing some kind of shoulder armor of sorts. Back in the ring, Riho and Jamie Hayter made ring entrances for the next match.

2. Riho vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship: Riho rolled up Hayter early on for a two count. She then landed a hurracarrana for a second two count. They then traded pinfall attempts back and forth with a series of two counts. Hayter gathered herself and landed a series of shoulder blocks. Riho fired back with a dropkick. Hayter went outside to collect herself, but Riho splashed her from the top rope to the floor.

Hayter used her power to gain control, landing a gut buster for a near fall. Both women ended up on the apron, and Hayter landed a kick to the head. After some back and forth, Hayter spiked Riho with a Uranage…[c]

My Take: A solid trios match that the crowd was into. The stories that set up these matches continue to be really thin, which makes them feel more predictable than they should. I’m interested to see how they push Luchasaurus after his layoff and return as a singles act.

Hayter dominated the break, but Riho charged back with a Tiger Feint Kick (619) and a top rope splash for a near fall. She then followed up with a series of Dragon Suplexes for a close near fall. Riho went up top but missed with a double stomp. Hayter popped up and landed an Ushigoroshi of sorts following by a seated lariat for a near fall.

Both women ended up on the top rope, and Hayter pulled Riho into the ring with a superplex. She picked Riho up again for a brainbuster, but it was reversed into a spike DDT. Both women got to their feet and traded punches. Hayter landed a heavy strike and stacked up Riho for another near fall cover.

Hayter picked up Riho and placed her on the top rope. She then turned her back to Riho to sit on the top rope, but Riho broke free and pulled her off the top rope with a Hurracarrana. She then followed up with a running double knee strike. Hayter got her leg on the ropes for a near fall. Riho landed some punches to the back of the head. Riho avoided a lariat and attempted a backslide, but Hayter stuffed it and landed a lariat for another close near fall. She followed up with a Hayterade Ripcord Lariat for the win.

Jamie Hayter defeated Riho at 12:03 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

After the match, Hayter bowed and shook Riho’s hand while she recovered on the mat. Backstage, the Outcasts told Jamie Hayter not to get too comfortable with her title, because they were ready to take control of the division. Renee Paquette reminded them there were three of them and one title, and they said it was not her concern.

Back in the arena, Menard, Parker, and Jake Hager said it was a great day because The Acclaimed are joining the JAS. The Acclaimed walked out and Caster rapped about being back in Long Island and that Jericho was more full of shit than George Santos. Parker then announced that they would have an 8-man Tag match on Rampage, with the four of them teaming together. There was no official response from The Acclaimed about whether they are joining the JAS. MJF is up next…[c]

My Take: Hell of a match from Jamie Hayter and Riho. They worked very well together and had the audience the whole way. The JAS and Acclaimed thing is relatively harmless comedy but I’m still of the opinion that the JAS needs to go away.