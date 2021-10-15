AEW Rampage preview: The main show and Buy-In pre-show lineups

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal.

-Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal).

-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny.

-(Pre-Show) Bryan Danielson vs. Minorus Suzuki.

-(Pre-Show) Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: The first 30 minutes of Rampage runs head-to-head with the last 30 minutes of the supersized edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. AEW is countering by running a one-hour Buy-In pre-show that will stream online. Rampage will be live from Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center, and the promotion will run the same venue for Saturday’s Dynamite broadcast. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage beginning with the Buy-In pre-show at 8CT/9ET, and for the main Rampage show at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews of Rampage are available for Dot Net Members.