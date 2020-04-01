NXT North American Champ Keith Lee recalls the praise Roman Reigns offered following their WWE Survivor Series exchange, compares his own program with Dominik Dijakovic to some classic pro wrestling feuds

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee spoke with Brian Fritz of Between The Ropes and was asked if Roman Reigns gave him any advice following their Survivor Series moment. “What happened afterward was very intriguing for me and highly unexpected,” Lee recalled. “That match ended and obviously, there was the fist bump and all those special moments happened there. But when it was over and done with and we were both licking our wounds, he came up to me and he told me, ‘you’re pretty amazing.’ He said, ‘I’d like to do this one on one sometime.’ And that was probably, everything that the crowd saw was really cool, but that moment, for me, was a little more spectacular because you have one of the guys — period — that wants to step into the ring and battle with you. That’s respected and it’s hard to get that without showing that you have the right stuff.”

Lee was also asked if he sees similarities between his feud with Dominik Dijakovic and the feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. “I think that there are similarities, yes,” said Lee. “And I think that that goes for several generations. From the independents to WWF and WCW, from Eddie Guerrero — Rey Mysterio to Chris Benoit — Kurt Angle. All of these types of rivalries where the two people just elevate each other because of how severe the actual battles are create something special, a magic. There’s nothing like true blue competition anywhere. It will cultivate spectacular battles.” Read the full interview at BetweenTheRopes.com.

Powell’s POV: Lee also spoke about the NXT North American Title match that will air on tonight’s NXT television show. Lee will defend the title in a Triple Threat against Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Plus, he spoke about stepping up in big moments, the sacrifices he’s made during his career to get to the point he is at, and the fun project he is doing at home to keep himself busy.



