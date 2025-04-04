WWE Smackdown results (4/4): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, Rey Fenix’s debut, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match for a shot at the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,337)

Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Simulcast live April 4, 2025 on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the host city followed by a shot of WrestleMania host venue Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fans in the arena chanted CM Punk.

Arrival shots aired of Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, U.S. Champion LA Knight, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, B-Fab, and Naomi.

Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside and praised the typically hot crowd in Chicago. Tessitore set up a video package that recapped last week’s contract signing for the CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match for WrestleMania 41…

The crowd chanted for CM Punk and then his entrance theme hit. Punk looked to one side and then ran over and hugged a couple of young fans in the crowd before shaking hands with others. Punk went back to the entrance area and knelt down. “It’s…” Punk said before letting the fans fill in the “Clobberin’ Time.”

Once at ringside, Punk stood on the barricade opposite the hard camera and played to the fans. Tessitore said he rarely removes his headset, but he did so that he could experience the reaction to Punk in Chicago.

Punk said he doesn’t know where to begin. He said he was told that the best television audiences were overseas, but he knew they were coming to Chicago. Punk grabbed a camera from Rico the cameraman and aimed it at the crowd. “It’s Punk Cam,” Tessitore quipped before Punk handed the camera back to Rico.

Punk said he’s not supposed to be here. He said he was born with a cord around his neck and was turning blue. Punk said his goal is normally to make new fans. He asked the fans watching on television to forgive him while he thanked 16,000 friends and family. Punk said that when they tell you you’re not supposed to be here, you question who is going to make you leave.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard this, but I’m in the main event of WrestleMania,” Punk said. He looked at the camera and then patted his arms in Rock goosebump style. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Punks said he earned it.

Punk mentioned training at the Steel Domain Academy and dressing like a gangster for John Cena’s WrestleMania entrance. He said he was told that that’s was good as it would get because he wasn’t supposed to be there.

Punk thanked his wife April and said she’d probably be a little mad at him for doing so, but his puppy Larry(!!!) would not be. Punk said he wouldn’t be who he is or where he is without Chicago. Punk said the hard work begins now. Punk said he has a date at WrestleMania and he promised to whip Seth Rollins’ ass and to put a beating on Roman Reigns during the main event of WrestleMania.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said before walking out and introducing himself. Heyman said he just arrived in Chicago and apologized for being late. Heyman said it was no disrespect to his best friend in the world, CM Punk. Heyman asked Punk for permission to enter the ring. An “ECW” chant broke out. Punk said Heyman couldn’t escape ECW.

Heyman said not to ask what you can do for your wiseman, but rather what your wiseman can do for you. “You belong here,” Heyman said. “You belong in this ring. You belong in Chicago. And by God, you belong in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Heyman recalled asking Punk to take him and then being taken out by Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline the next week. Heyman said Punk considered not returning due to the beating him took during Hell in a Cell. Heyman said he asked Punk do be in WarGames and he saved The Bloodline.

Heyman thanked Punk and said he had one more favor to ask of him. Punk asked what he could for Heyman, who then asked Punk to tell him the favor that he owes him. Heyman said Roman Reigns would be there and he would be pissed off enough. Heyman said Punk doesn’t know what The Tribal Chief is like.

Punk had Heyman verify that Reigns wasn’t in the building. Heyman said he was in a training camp for WrestleMania. Punk said that as much as he doesn’t think the favor is any of Roman’s business, it will affect him. Punk said he would like to tell Reigns to his face when he tells Heyman. Punk told Heyman to let him and all of his friends know when “Big Chief decides to show up.” Punk dropped the mix and exited the ring, leaving Heyman looking concerned…

A Rey Fenix teaser video aired and hyped his debut for after the commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The love affair between Punk and his hometown is truly special. It was a really nice hook to have Punk tease that he will share what the favor is once Reigns arrives.

NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer was in the ring coming out of the break and was introduced by new ring announcer Mark Nash. Rey Fenix had a flashy entrance and received a strong reaction. Fenix stood on the ropes and removed one mask and had another one underneath…

1. Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer. There were “Let’s Go Fenix” chants during the opening minute. Frazer used a head-scissors to send Fenix to ringside. Frazer went for a suicide dive, but his knees hit the ropes. Fenix moved forward to help brace Frazer’s fall. Fenix performed a spinning dive from the rope rope onto Frazer on the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Frazer performed a superplex and what Barrett called a Final Cut neckbreaker for a near fall. Frazer went to the ropes and went for a corkscrew dive that Fenix avoided, but Frazer drilled Fenix with a knee strike.

Fenix came back with a kick and then ran across the top rope and hit Frazer with another kick. Fenix picked up Frazer and then drove his head into the mat in piledriver fashion for a near fall. Fenix followed up with more kick s and then hit what Tessitore called the MMB (Mexican Muscle Buster” and scored the pin.

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer in 8:17.

After the match, Byron Saxton entered the ring and asked Fenix how it felt to debut in a WWE ring. Fenix said he has a lot of history in Chicago. He said it’s more than just a debut. He said he is reborn with love. Fenix said he has waited his whole life to say this, then said he is WWE. Fenix dropped to his knees and bowed…

Backstage, Santos Escobar told Angel and Berto that what Rey Fenix did is the type of performance he expects from them. Both men were annoyed. Berto called Fenix a flash in the pan and said he’s better than. Escobar liked what he heard and told Berto to prove he’s better than Fenix…

Powell’s POV: The Frazer suicide dive spot was scare for both men. Obviously, Frazer could have crashed and burned at ringside after his knees hit the ropes, but it also could have been bad for Fenix when he scrambled to catch Frazer as best he could. Frazer actually landed on Fenix’s left leg, which was bent in an awkward position. Fortunately, both wrestlers seemed to be okay and the rest of the match served as a good debut for Fenix.

The broadcast team hyped the two No. 1 contenders matches… [C] Tessitore hyped the WrestleMania week schedule…

A Drew McIntyre promo video aired. McIntyre wore a patch over right eye and spoke about his history with Damian Priest. McIntyre said he got shards of glass in his eye and may never been the same. McIntyre said he needs a miracle and he needs to pray. “Everybody knows that when Drew McIntyre prays, bad things happen,” McIntyre closed…

Braun Strowman was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Strowman said he’s sick of Jacob Fatu being a thorn in his side. He said he would buzzsaw him and then go to WrestleMania and complete his grand slam of titles.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga showed up and laughed at Strowman. Solo said that no matter what Strowman says, he still has to face Fatu.

LA Knight showed up and told Strowman not to waste his energy on “this pumpkin head.” Solo said Knight has a lot of balls talking to him like that. Knight said they are gargantuan. Tama made his weird noises and then said Knight should be worried about him. Knight mock Tama’s noises and then called for a referee before making his entrance… [C] Tama Tonga made his entrance with Solo Sikoa…

2. U.S. Champion LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga (w/Solo Sikoa) in a non-title match. Solo provided a distraction while Knight was on the apron. Tama took advantage by knocking Knight off the apron and against the side of the broadcast table. [C]

[Hour Two] Tama was in offensive control until Knight avoided a middle rope elbow drop. Sikoa provided another distraction. Knight knocked Solo off the apron and was rolled up for a two count. Knight came right back with a BFT on Tama and then pinned him…

U.S. Champion LA Knight defeated Tama Tonga in 8:15 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A solid television win for Knight in a match that did not overstay its welcome.

Paul Heyman was shown in waiting at the entrance of the parking area when Saxton approached him. Heyman looked into the camera and said no matter what the favor is, his answer is yes. He pleaded with Punk to share the details with him. As Heyman spoke into the camera,

A black SUV pulled in behind Heyman. “My Tribal Chief has arrived,” Heyman said. Seth Rollins exited the SUV and said Heyman was expecting “the other Shield guy.” Rollins said Heyman looked horrible. Rollins put his arm around Heyman and laughed while telling him that he dug himself a hole. Rollins said it affects him too. He told Heyman to let him know when Reigns arrives because he wants to hear what the favor is too…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance in non-wrestling attire. Tessitore said that Barrett would be the man in the middle for a segment involving Flair and Tiffany Stratton… [C]